Crash on I-84 Eastbound shuts down traffic

BOISE, Idaho — State Police are on the scene of a crash on the I-84 just before exit 52 in Boise and all lanes are shut down.

Traffic Alert: Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash eastbound I84 just before exit 52 in Boise. All lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/6rvf3I2p6O — Idaho State Police - West Idaho (@ISPWesternID) August 26, 2023

The crash is causing traffic to be diverted to Cole Road, and officers recommend taking Victory or Lake Hazel to the Gowen Thunder airshow today.

