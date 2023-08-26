Watch Now
News

Actions

Crash on I-84 Eastbound shuts down traffic

KIVI-Default-Image_1280x720.png
KIVI-Default-Image_1280x720.png
Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 14:07:55-04

BOISE, Idaho — State Police are on the scene of a crash on the I-84 just before exit 52 in Boise and all lanes are shut down.

The crash is causing traffic to be diverted to Cole Road, and officers recommend taking Victory or Lake Hazel to the Gowen Thunder airshow today.

RELATED | Plenty of Girl Power at Gowen Thunder '23

This story will be updated at the situation develops.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light