New head of Idaho Business for Education speaks out about the state of education in Idaho

Dr. Paula Kellerer and her organization represent the interests of hundreds of Idaho businesses who have a vested interest in quality statewide education.
  • Idaho Business for Education has a new CEO/President, Dr. Paula Kellerer
  • IBE represents hundreds of Idaho businesses who rely on quality state education to create the workers of the future.
  • IBE is a non profit lobbying group.
  • By 2025, Idaho needs at least 60 percent of its 25- to 34-year-old workers to hold a postsecondary credential which qualifies them for one of the high-demand and well-paying careers in our state. Unfortunately, only 44 percent of our current workforce holds one of these credentials. — IBE website.

Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Roland Beres sat down with IBE President/CEO Dr. Paula Kellerer to talk about the state of Idaho education.

