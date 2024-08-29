New head of Idaho Business for Education speaks out about the state of education in Idaho

- Idaho Business for Education has a new CEO/President, Dr. Paula Kellerer
- IBE represents hundreds of Idaho businesses who rely on quality state education to create the workers of the future.
- IBE is a non profit lobbying group.
- By 2025, Idaho needs at least 60 percent of its 25- to 34-year-old workers to hold a postsecondary credential which qualifies them for one of the high-demand and well-paying careers in our state. Unfortunately, only 44 percent of our current workforce holds one of these credentials. — IBE website.
Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Roland Beres sat down with IBE President/CEO Dr. Paula Kellerer to talk about the state of Idaho education.