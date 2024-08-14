New ForestCorps program trains young adults to tackle wildfires in Idaho

IDAHO — AmeriCorps, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, has launched ForestCorps, a new program training 18 to 26-year-olds to combat wildfires and support land restoration across the West.



Participants are engaged in critical tasks such as prescribed burns and reforestation, gaining hands-on experience in conservation.

With high interest from young adults, the program has quickly become a vital resource in addressing the growing wildfire crisis.

For more information visit americorps.gov/forestcorps

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“I think for young adults, you know, this is something that is impacting me. It’s something that matters to me, and I want to do something about it,” says Ken Goodson, director of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps. “This desire has caused many young adults to choose to join the program.”

AmeriCorps, in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, is training the next generation of conservation leaders through a program for 18 to 26-year-olds called ForestCorps, aimed at addressing the wildfire crisis and restoration strategies.

"The teams are in their very first projects right now. Three of them are serving in Idaho, so we're thrilled that this is where we're able to get our initial toehold," says Goodson.

Some participants are choosing to join as a launching pad for a career in land management or conservation, while others are looking to give back as wildfires impact communities across the West.

“It’s intense. ForestCorps members are doing things that mitigate the risk of wildfires, such as prescribed burns, collecting brush, and preparing land for burns. They’re also engaged in reforestation efforts,” says Goodson.

Reforestation includes collecting seeds and cones and initiating regrowth efforts.

The 10-month program, which is in its first year of service, has crews deployed at multiple wildfires in Idaho, in addition to crews in Oregon, Utah, and California.

Ken Goodson, director of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps, says that young people have been eager to get involved.

“We didn’t know what the interest level would be, and then we ended up with like 800 applications for 80 spots, so, you know, the demand was really good,” says Goodson.

And Goodson says this season their crews have their hands full.

“We’re having a hot and active fire season this summer, so we feel really grateful that those young adults chose to sign up and that we have teams in the field looking to make a difference,” says Goodson.

