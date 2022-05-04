New Downtown Boise food hall set to open in July

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's newest food hub is set to open July 12th, at 10:30 a.m.

The Warehouse Food Hall, located on Front and 8th, will open with 12 vendors giving guests a variety of culinary choices. According to Geronimo Hospitality Group, there is space for up to 20 vendors.

“The Warehouse is giving some local start-up restaurants and food truck concepts a brick-and-mortar location to really grow their businesses and serve an even larger audience,” said Klaus Nitsch, vice president of restaurant operations for Geronimo Hospitality Group.

Seating is scattered throughout The Warehouse and patio seating will be available as weather permits.

The current culinary lineup includes:



Anzalone Pizza

Bao Boi

Caffe D’arte

CAMP Cocktail Bar

Freshie’s Lobster Co.

Gaston’s Bakery

Neighbor Tim’s BBQ

Rush Bowls

The Loading Dock

Totally Toasted

Waffle Love

Wok N’ Roll

A job fair will be held in June for those wanting to work in the new food hall. Open positions include bartenders, counter staff, kitchen staff, bussers and more.

The job fair takes place June 2nd on the top floor of The Owyhee building, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and resumes from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interested applicants should bring a resume, as on-site interviews and on-the-spot job opportunities are possible. Applicants can RSVP to the event here.