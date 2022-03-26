New Boise Rock School is open for jamming, more projects in the works

BOISE, Idaho — The doors to Boise Rock School's new location are officially open for jamming, and the nonprofit leaders said there is more to come.

After nearly two years of fundraising and remodeling, Boise Rock moved into its Fairview Avenue building in early March.

Inside the freshly remodeled building are 10 classrooms equipped with instruments for young musicians of all kinds. Program Director Bri Moore said the school offers a variety of classes like guitar, ukulele, drums and vocal lessons.

With the added space, Moore said Boise Rock School would be able to add more courses and features for students.

"(It) opens up the opportunity to incorporate more cool classes like our production and recording class, beat making and songwriting," she said. "Classes that we have wanted to get going for a while but didn't necessarily have the space or equipment."

The building also makes way for Juno Arts — a new program Boise Rock is adopting from a sister program that will feature film making and audio engineering courses.

The Boise Rock School is a local nonprofit organization that provides arts education for children between three and 18-years-old.

Boise Rock alum Billie Nimbuson is now the lead guitarist for Bone Haus, a rock band that performed twice at this year's Treefort Music Festival. He said the school made him more proactive and confident in entering the music industry.

"If it weren't for Boise Rock School, I absolutely wouldn't be where I am today," Nimbuson said. "I think it's life-changing, that's all I can say. I am the musician I am today because of Boise Rock School."

In 2020, Boise Rock School began moving out of its smaller, increasingly expensive downtown location.

"We knew that we were quickly outgrowing the space. We see about 300 kids every week," Moore said. "And with the way that Boise is developing, we knew that our time downtown was probably limited."

Two years later, Boise Rock School is in their new home that Moore said will better serve families living throughout the Treasure Valley.

However, the remodel isn't over yet. Moore said the school plans to add recording booths and an on-site all-ages concert venue soon.

Jackson Dinucci, a former student and now teacher at Boise Rock School, said the new building amenities would benefit the next generation of local musicians.

"It allows them to see the musical talent you use to have fun with music," Dinucci said. "I think that's a cool thing that Boise Rock School does on its own, with the children."

Boise Rock School's relocation and renovation was funded primarily through donations to the organization's capital campaign. Moore said it would take another $1 million to finish the project.