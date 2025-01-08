New bill aims to restrict transgender athletes from competing in female sports

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho, along with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, introduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which aims to regulate the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

The bill responds to ongoing debates regarding how transgender participation is handled in athletic programs, particularly following recent changes by the Biden administration. Supporters argue that allowing "biological males" to compete in women's categories undermines fairness for female athletes.

"Allowing biological males in women’s sports is unfair to the young women who compete tirelessly at every level," Risch stated, reflecting concerns about competitive equity. "Our daughters and granddaughters are counting on us to protect their right to fair competition."

Crapo emphasized the historical commitment to fairness in women’s sports under Title IX. Tuberville referenced polling claims that many Americans feel transgender athletes should not compete in women's sports, asserting that the integrity of Title IX is at stake.

The legislation proposes defining gender based on reproductive biology at birth and prohibits schools receiving federal funding from allowing males in women's sports.

As the bill moves forward, it raises critical discussions about gender identity, inclusion, and the future of sports opportunities in the U.S.