Neighbors react to Lemp Street construction

BOISE, Idaho — Roadwork continues in Boise's north end neighborhood with the Lemp Street construction now going on for nearly two weeks.

Homeowners on 20th Street have not been able to use the roadway due to construction on a water main since late July. These road issues started on Lemp Street on August 25th when a sink hole opened up.

Shaun Titus, a resident on 20th said, “Of course it’s been a hassle. Both the front and rear access to our home have been compromised for quite a while.”

He said the loud noises outside make working from home much more difficult.

“Very disruptive. It has had quite an impact on our daily life for sure. You can't have a call or a meeting, or anything without noise happening so it's very challenging,” said Titus.

Idaho News 6 spoke to several homeowners, who prefer to stay anonymous, sharing they've had instances of their car being blocked in from both sides as well as drilling in their front yard without notice. Multiple homes had their power and water shut off as a result of construction, however, one of the most common complaints was lack of communication to the residents.

Titus explained, “We had a one or two hour notice that the alley was going to be closed for weeks. If ACHD could give a little bit more of a heads up, for like closing down the alleys, for example some people have trailers in garages and can't get them out because the alley has been closed.”

Those in the area are ready for this project to be wrapped up, which is expected to happen sometime next week.

Talking with neighbors, the construction project has been difficult to live around and they are ready for it to be wrapped up. However, they add that the projects need to happen.