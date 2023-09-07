Lemp Street sinkhole repairs continue

BOISE, Idaho — The sinkhole on Lemp Street that formed nearly two weeks ago due to a storm drain pipe failure is still under repair. The roadway is expected to be open again by the middle of next week.

Large hole in the center of Lemp Street caused by storm drain pipe failure

Crews are working to replace the previous aluminum storm drain pipe with a new PVC pipe that will last longer and is resistant to soil corrosion and damage from tree roots. The Ada County Highway District says that pipe should be installed by the end of the week and the road will then be repaved. Repairs are estimated to cost $233,000.

If you normally place your trash cans in the alleyway between 20th and 21st Streets, Ada County Highway District reminds you to place cans on Heron Street or West Ridenbaugh while road closures are in place.

Repair work also continues on 20th Street where the existing pipe will also be replaced.