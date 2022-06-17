Neighbor Tim's BBQ brings Texas-style BBQ to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over by Capital High School in Boise, is a drive-thru restaurant called Neighbor Tim's BBQ. It's been around for about a year with all your meaty favorites...ribs, brisket and pulled pork all from animals raised here in Idaho.

The owner and employees treat every car that drives up like a neighbor, even if it's their first visit.

Before the kitchen was bustling with activity, though; Tim's porch was the BBQ joint.

"Every Sunday for a couple of years, I had 30-40 people on my porch and we just got together and ate," said Tim Goebel, the owner of Neighbor Tim's BBQ.

The restaurant is called Neighbor Tim's because that was Tim's nickname back when he was barbecuing just for neighbors.

"That'd be a fun barbecue name," Tim said.

Neighbor Tim has a full-blown barbecue operation now, with everything made right here in Idaho.

"You're not just supporting us, you're supporting a whole chain of local providers from our beef to our bread, to really our whole menu," he said. "It's just really been a passion of the heart and soul just to serve guests."

What started as, in Tim's words, "A guy thing," just wanting to barbecue and share a meal with neighbors is now an established business.

Next month, Neighbor Tim's BBQ is opening a second location at The Warehouse, a food hall opening in Downtown Boise.

