The Warehouse Food Hall will be a hub for local dining, retail

BOISE, Idaho — If you have driven in downtown Boise lately, you've probably noticed the construction project on Front and 8th. The project will eventually turn into The Warehouse Food Hall and will be a hub of local dining and retail.

The space is meant to nurture small local businesses and for a local mom, it will be her very first brick-and-mortar location.

"I'm one of those people that's eating breakfast and wondering what's for lunch, what can we do next?" said Jessica Senet of Wok N' Roll.

Senet loves flavors and she said it all started in her childhood when she was helping out around her dad's restaurant.

"Watching people enjoy his food and seeing how happy it makes him, it just kind of stuck with me," said Senet.

About two years ago, she started Wok N' Roll, right in the middle of the pandemic.

Cooking is a male-dominated profession. According to data from the US Census, less than a quarter of chefs are women, but Senet says in Idaho's food truck scene, that is a different story.

"I've seen a lot of women in the food truck industry and the people that I've met in the past few years have been women. It's more female-dominated right now, at least in the Valley I think."

For Senet, Wok N' Roll was a way to share her love of flavor, and her culture, with a growing community.

"I think we're at that time when people are more open to different food and styles. I think it's a great time for anyone that wants to share their culture and their passions with people to really dive into that."

Her message to others is simple: They can do it too.

"Idaho is ready. Really. It's been growing so much and with The Warehouse coming in and what not, I think we're on the ups really."

The Warehouse Food Hall is still under construction, but when it's done it will feature tons of local favorites including Paddles Up Poke, Waffle Love and Gaston's Bakery.