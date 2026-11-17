JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A Nebraska man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck and trailer on I-84 east of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police say the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. An international semi-truck with a trailer was driving westbound when it struck a pedestrian walking in the right-hand lane of travel.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Nebraska, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate this incident.