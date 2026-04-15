Navy makes 'tough' decision to deactivate the USS Boise attack submarine

The U.S. Navy recently announced that it will deactivate the USS Boise.

The USS Boise is a Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine that was commissioned on Nov. 7, 1992. Its home port is located in Norfolk, Virginia.

"After a rigorous, data-driven analysis, we've made the tough but necessary decision to inactivate the USS Boise,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle. “This strategic move allows us to reallocate America’s highly-skilled workforce to our highest priorities: delivering new Virginia and Columbia-class submarines and improving the readiness of the current fleet. We owe it to our Sailors and the nation to make these tough calls to build a more capable and ready Navy.”

The 362-foot-long submarine, known by its motto as "a one ship fleet," was once capable of housing 13 officers and 121 sailors.

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During Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, the USS Boise launched a full load of Tomahawk missiles in support of the initial invasion. The boat and its crew were later awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for distinguished service in action.

Now, the submarine's crew will be reassigned to other posts. Financial resources will also be diverted to new naval projects.