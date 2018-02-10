Woman gives birth at the Florida State Fair with the help of deputies

"We tried to keep her calm," Deputy Henry Echenique said. "She kept saying, 'it’s coming, it’s coming' at that point her water broke in the chair she was sitting down in She still had her pants on we seen a bulk in her pants we knew that was the baby."
Deputies found a soft piece of ground and laid the woman down. Other deputies and vendors held up a tarp to give her privacy from the public.
After safely removing the mother's pants deputies noticed the baby was already half way out. It didn't take long for the baby girl to make her way into the world — right behind a wine tent and a stand selling turkey legs.
"I put on some gloves and baby came right on out," Echenique said.
He caught the baby and held her until EMS arrived.
In total, 10 deputies helped with the delivery.
"Amazing experience to see that," Deputy Roberto Ramirez said.
Ramirez has three young children at home. He admitted, seeing a baby born at the fair was a new experience for him.
"My wife is going to kill me for this. I’ve never, never been in the delivery room myself. I’ve chose not to. I’ve actually told my wife have your mom go in there. When she finds out that I actually helped deliver a young woman’s baby she is going to be very upset with me," Ramirez said.
The mother was taken to a local and she and the baby are in stable condition.