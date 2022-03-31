Wildfire prompts evacuations near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee

Firefighters are trying to get control of a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Officials say the fire, which broke out Wednesday, has already burned more than 1,000 acres.

Parts of Sevier County are under mandatory evacuation orders.

However, people who live in Gatlinburg have been allowed to return home after briefly being forced to evacuate.

"The fire in these areas has been extinguished," the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Facebook.

CNN reports that at least one person has been injured in the fire. The extent of their injuries has not been made public.

It's not clear what caused the fire, which has been fueled by high winds.