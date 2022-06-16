Watch
Wife of Supreme Court justice reportedly emailed with attorney John Eastman prior to Jan. 6

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 09:57:42-04

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol is reportedly in possession of emails between Ginni Thomas and John Eastman prior to Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Washington Post.

The contents of those emails have not been revealed.

Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clearance Thomas. Eastman is a conservative attorney who reportedly advised the Trump campaign about how to block Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to detail Eastman's and then-President Donald Trump's efforts to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to hold off on certifying the Electoral College votes.

"We do understand that John Eastman, this lawyer, and some of the things he has written, will be part of this discussion today," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is on the committee.

This is not the first time Thomas' communications have come under scrutiny. She also urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona to choose their own state electors after Biden had won the state.

She claimed, without evidence, that the election was fraudulent.

