White Sox, MLB decide to play game after Highland Park parade shooting

The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people.

After the team's contact with MLB and local authorities, the game began on time. The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

Chicago is about 30 miles south of Highland Park, the site of Monday's mass shooting.

“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said the White Sox in a statement.