White House says it is 'disgraceful and laughable' to question President Trump's mental fitness
CNN
12:57 PM, Jan 4, 2018
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faced questions Thursday for the second day in the row about President Donald Trump's mental fitness to serve as president.
"It's disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there, wouldn't have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen," Sanders said, before praising Trump as an "incredibly strong" leader.