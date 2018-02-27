Viral post about resource officer stopping gunman before Colorado school shooting is false
7:20 AM, Feb 27, 2018
DENVER, Colorado — A gunman did not go to Arapahoe High School "this past Friday" with the intention of killing people.
According to a post that's been circulating on Facbook for awhile, the shooter was "the only one dead" after an "armed school resource officer confronted him." That post has been recirculating following a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, which has spurred a bigger national conversation about arming teachers and about gun control.
There was not a school shooting incident in Arapahoe recently, nor on Dec. 11, 2015. There was a shooting at the school Dec. 13, 2013 in which a shooter, an 18-year-old senior and debate club member, did shoot another student, who died several days later. The gunman also attempted to start a fire in the school and eventually shot himself in the head.