Video of border agents' arrest of mom in California sparks outrage

Jermaine Ong
5:58 AM, Mar 9, 2018
27 mins ago

The arrest of a woman in front of her children in National City was aggressive, according to immigrant activists.

Arrest of Perla Morales Luna on March 3. Screenshot taken from video posted by Judith Castro Rangel on Facebook.

SAN DIEGO - Video showing Customs and Border Protection agents detaining a mother of three in National City, California has sparked outrage in the community.

The video, which began making the rounds on social media on Thursday, shows Perla Morales-Luna screaming as agents took her into custody on March 3.

Supporters of Luna said agents were aggressive as they arrested her, taking her to a Border Patrol vehicle as her three children watched and cried out for her. A witness said agents were dressed in civilian clothing and not displaying badges as they were "literally dragging the mom away."

In response to the video, CBP officials said Luna was detained due to accusations that she runs a criminal smuggling organization.

Officials also said Luna is in the U.S. illegally and is expected to be deported.

 

