Video: Grandma fights off clumsy carjackers in California

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Dramatic surveillance video captured a woman's struggle with two men she said were trying to steal her car.



Ana Sanchez said she was coming home from work early in the morning on January 17 when a man approached her and asked her for money at the Arco gas station on 4th and E streets in Chula Vista.



When she told him she didn't have any, he lunged at her and grabbed her keys, she said.



A second man came up from behind her as the first man attempted to unlock the driver's side door with the key.



That's when she decided to fight back.



"It came so fast, I pushed him," said Sanchez.



One of the men pushed her back and she fell on her knees.



In the video, they can be seen running around the car trying to get inside.



Sanchez later discovered the key had been bent during the altercation and would not work.



The whole time she said she was screaming, "Help me, help me," but no one came over to help.



Eventually, the two men gave up and run away. Sanchez said she had been knocked out of her shoes and ran barefoot into the convenience store where the attendant called police.



The next morning, her daughter took her to the hospital. Sanchez's only injuries were a bruise on her knee and some broken fingernails.



At the time, Sanchez said she wasn't afraid.



"If I was afraid, I [wouldn't] do anything," she said.



Only later did she imagine how the situation would have played out if the attackers had weapons.



"I think what could happen [to] me if they had a gun or knife or something like that?" Sanchez said.