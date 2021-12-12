Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Vicente Fernandez performs at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Mexican singer died early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, relatives reported. He was 81 years old. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Vicente Fernandez
Posted at 9:42 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 11:42:56-05

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vicente Fernández, a beloved Mexican singer who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández Jr., has died.

Fernández was known for hits such as “El Rey,” “Volver, Volver” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” and his command of the ranchera and mariachi styles of music attracted fans far beyond Mexico’s borders.

Fernández, known also by his nickname ″Chente,″ died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, according to his family.

In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.

He was 81 years old.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light