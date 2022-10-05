Watch Now
Velma depicted as part of LGBTQ+ community in latest 'Scooby Doo' movie

Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 05, 2022
The speculation can be put to rest: Velma is attracted to women. "Scooby Doo" fans have speculated about the animated character's sexuality for years.

Clips of the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been posted all over social media. They show Velma crushing on a new character, Coco Diablo.

The movie's director said he was surprised about all the attention Velma has been getting.

"It honestly did not occur to [me] that we were doing something so groundbreaking until right now," Audie Harrison told NPR. "While writing and directing this, I just set out to have fun with the comedy of an awkward teenage crush."

Coco Diablo is a villain in the animated movie. Harrison said he thought that was a bigger deal than Velma being attracted to a female.

"That being said, it does feel great to be a part of normalizing representation," he stated to NPR, "especially with such a well-known franchise like Scooby-Doo!"

“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” is available for purchase on digital platforms and will be available to stream on HBO Max later this month.

