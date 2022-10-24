Various dry shampoos recalled due to potentially high levels of human carcinogen

Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling numerous dry shampoo products that were sold under various brand names.

The recall includes dry shampoos from Dove, Suave, Nexxus, Tresemme, and Bed Head.

The products may have elevated levels of benzene, according to a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening," the statement says.

The FDA states that an independent evaluation shows that the products would likely not cause adverse health consequences. However, they are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution."

"Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall," the FDA stated.

The products were sold at stores nationwide prior to Oct. 2021.

Consumers are asked to stop using the dry shampoo products. They can visit UnileverRecall.com to receive information about being reimbursed.