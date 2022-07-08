Uvalde Little League plays on after mass school shooting

The Uvalde Little League team has returned to play in recent weeks after several of its players were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Opponents have provided tributes to the community, and other little league teams nationwide have honored the young ballplayers lost. The league’s age 9-11 baseball squad, which was the age of many of the students killed in the shooting, qualified for this weekend’s sectional playoff.

Even members of the Houston Astros have joined in the tributes, rooting on the team.

“Hey Uvalde, this is Jeremy Pena from the Houston Astros. Good luck in the playoffs and stay Uvalde strong,” the MLB shortstop said in a video sent to the team.

The team has garnered the backing of the victims’ families.

“In speaking with some of the family members of the little leaguers that we lost, they encouraged us to continue moving forward,” JJ Suarez, Uvalde Little League President, told KTRK.