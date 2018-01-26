US economy grew faster in 2017, but growth slowed at year's end

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:06AM MST expiring January 27 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:06AM MST expiring January 27 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:06AM MST expiring January 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:06AM MST expiring January 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Valley, Washington

Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur

Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Washington

Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:52AM MST expiring January 27 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur

Winter Storm Watch issued January 25 at 2:22PM MST expiring January 27 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa