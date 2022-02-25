Ukrainian couple gets married before defending their country from invasion

KYIV, Ukraine — In the midst of war, one Ukrainian couple decided to get married before defending their country from invasion.

Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin shared their wedding vows inside a monastery as air raid sirens blared outside.

The couple planned to get married in May on a terrace overlooking the river, but when Russia attacked their home of Kyiv, their plans changed.

The wedding they'd dreamed of instead had to happen the same day Russian bombs were raining down on their country.

With an uncertain future, the two decided to hold onto what they know is certain: their love for each other.

Next they will head to the local territorial defense center to join efforts to help defend Ukraine.

Yarana says they know they could both die, but they "just wanted to be together."

This story was first reported by Dan Trujillo at WFTS in Tampa, Florida and CNN Newsource.