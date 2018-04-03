Two people dead after two small planes crash at airport in Indiana

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- Two people are dead after two small planes crashed at an airport in Grant County Monday evening in Central Indiana.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the Marion Municipal Airport off in Marion.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 150 collided on the ground with a Cessna 525 CitationJet. Preliminary investigation indicates that the Cessna 150 was attempting to take off at 5:09 p.m. when it struck the tail of the Citation, which had just landed.

"The airport in Marion does not have an air traffic control tower," the FAA said in a statement. "Pilots using the field are expected to announce their intentions on a common radio frequency and to coordinate with one another while on the ground and in the traffic pattern."

The Cessna 150 was carrying two people and the Citation had five passengers on board.

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche says two people were killed in the crash.

"FAA investigators are on their way to the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified," the FAA said in a statement to RTV6. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates."