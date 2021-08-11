Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic, could impact Florida this weekend

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred is swirling toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with forecasters warning that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides.

The forecast track would bring it near Florida by the weekend.

After a quiet month in the region, Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday.

Tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, though heavy rains and power outages were reported.

Forecasters said Fred's center could be over the southeastern Bahamas Thursday and north of Cuba on Friday as it approaches the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in Florida beginning Friday in the Keys and spreading northward through portions of the peninsula and panhandle over the weekend.

However, officials say it’s too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of any potential impacts in Florida. Those in the state are advised to monitor Fred’s progress and check updates to the forecast.