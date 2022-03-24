Three people injured, including a child, amid shooting at Arizona outlet mall

Police in Arizona are investigating a shooting at a Tanger Outlets shopping area outside of Phoenix in the city of Glendale.

According to police, three people, including a child, were shot during the incident which happened around 2:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

One of those three people shot was in critical condition, but it was not immediately clear which of the three.

Some businesses in the area remained on lockdown and police are asking people to stay out of the area.

Police said their primary search of the area is now clear and they don't believe there are any suspects still outstanding.

Watch continued live coverage of this incident in the player below.

Police said the incident began as a confrontation between two groups of people and escalated into a fight and then a shooting.

BREAKING: multiple people shot at Tanger outlets. I just saw a woman and man taken with gun shots wound.



POLICE TELL ME SCENE IS ACTIVE. pic.twitter.com/eaGpVjxU5z — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) March 23, 2022

Authorities were still trying to work out who fired shots and who was a victim, but police believe there are no suspects missing.

Shooting at Tanger Outlets near 95th Ave and Glendale. At this time we have at least one victim. We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 23, 2022

Phoenix Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting Glendale police in the investigation.



This story was originally published by Clayton Klapper of KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.