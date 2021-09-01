Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of COVID-19.

Connally Independent School District officials closed its seven suburban Waco schools for the rest of the week Tuesday after the Saturday COVID-19 death of 41-year-old Natalia Chansler.

She taught social studies to sixth-graders at Connally Junior High.

A district spokeswoman says her death came after the Aug. 24 death of 59-year-old David McCormick, who taught social studies to Connally Junior High seventh graders.

It was not immediately known if either teacher was vaccinated.

Connally High School football coach Terry Gerik says the Cadets will play La Vega as scheduled Friday night.

According to the Associated Press, since school began on Aug. 18, the school has had 51 confirmed cases.

In an email sent out Monday, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the closure "will also allow time for deep cleaning and sanitizing of all CISD facilities," the AP reported.

According to data by the CDC, Texas is experiencing 200 COVID deaths per day, the AP reported.