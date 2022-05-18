Texas authorities continue search for inmate who escaped prison bus

Authorities in Texas have released new photos of “dangerous” Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez.

On Wednesday, the TDCJ held a press conference about the latest developments in the search for Lopez.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the photos were taken from the surveillance video of Lopez as he was being escorted — last Thursday — to the prison bus.

On May 12, authorities said the 46-year-old was being taken for a medical appointment via bus from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville.

But while being transported, Lopez managed to attack the correctional officer and escape.

TDCJ, OIG, & multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. — TDCJ (@TDCJ) May 12, 2022

“Due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status, inmate Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designated for high-risk inmates,” authorities said Wednesday. “During the transport, inmate Lopez defeated his restraints, cut through the expanded metal, crawled out through the bottom of the cage, and attacked the driver. The officer stopped the bus and engaged in an altercation with inmate Lopez, both eventually exiting the bus."

A second officer left out the back of the bus and approached Lopez, who then got back into the bus and began driving away, officials said.

That's when officers fired shots at the bus, striking a rear tire.

The bus then left the roadway. Lopez then got out of the bus and ran towards a wooded area off Highway 7 in Leon County.

Officials said he was last seen wearing white clothing.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information on Lopez should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or (936) 437-5171.

Doug Myers at KXXV first reported this story.