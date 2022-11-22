Tesla issues back-to-back recalls that affect close to 350,000 vehicles

Tesla has issued back-to-back recalls that is affecting close to 350,000 vehicles.

Tesla has issued a recall of nearly 30,000 Model X cars from 2021 to 2023 due to the potential of front passenger airbag systems deploying incorrectly during certain low-speed collisions, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

The NHTSA report states that Tesla will remedy the problem through a software update to the affected vehicles free of charge.

The report also stated that beginning Nov. 15, vehicles in production and pre-delivery containment would receive the firmware update that includes the remedy.

According to the report, the company has not received any reports of injuries or deaths related to this problem.

The company also issued another recall which affected more than 320,000 Model 3 2023 vehicles and Model Y vehicles from 2020-23, according to another NHTSA report.

The report stated that the recall was issued due to intermittently illuminating taillights, which could increase the risk of a collision.

Tesla said the problem could be fixed through an over-the-air firmware update free of cost, the report stated.

According to the report, the company has also not received any reports of injuries or deaths in connection to this problem.