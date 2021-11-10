Teacher removed from school after controversial in-class comments about election, Hunter Biden

A California teacher is no longer working at a Ventura middle school after reports emerged last week that she had been sharing controversial political statements and anti-vaccine sentiment in class.

The Ventura County Star and The Washington Post report that a history teacher at Anacapa Middle School is no longer teaching at the school after KCAL-TV in Los Angeles reported about the teacher's controversial statements last week.

Parent Sarah Silikula told KCAL that her son came home from school several weeks ago and said that his history teacher had told him that former President Donald Trump was still in power. The boy also told his mother that he was "never getting vaccinated."

That's when Silikula encouraged her son to begin recording on his cell phone if his teacher ever made comments in class that made him feel uncomfortable. He later came home with a seven-minute recording that included rants about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

"Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally. He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," the teacher said on the recording, which KCAL reports was made on Oct. 18.

The teacher also allegedly made comments about the judicial system and the presidential election.

The Star reported on Friday that the Ventura Unified School District said the teacher was no longer working at the school, though it declined to say whether she was still employed elsewhere in the district.

A spokesperson for the district told The Star that the school "does not condone the non-instructionally related discussion" and that it was taking steps to make sure similar incidents don't happen in the future.

The spokesperson also said they had been contacted about the recording the day it was made and that administrators immediately opened an investigation.

The school said the investigation concluded on Oct. 25 — the day the school closed for a week-long fall break. The recording was delivered to news outlets on Nov. 1 — at which point the district told The Star that they were already in the process of taking "appropriate action."

The district spokesperson added that the teacher "expressed deep remorse for what occurred."