Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Obit Hillman Football
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman speaks to reporters in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, ahead of Super Bowl 50. Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Obit Hillman Football
Posted at 12:48 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 14:48:33-05

The family of former Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman announced that he died from a rare form of kidney cancer at 31.

On Wednesday, the former Denver Broncos player's family said on his social media account that he'd be diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August and had been placed into hospice care, the Associated Press reported.

A few hours later, the news outlet reported that his family announced on social media that Hillman had died while surrounded by family and close friends.

The Broncos, who drafted Hillman in 2012, took to Twitter to express their condolences.

"A bright soul gone far too soon," the team said in a tweet. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Hillman was part of the Broncos Super Bowl-winning team when they defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in 2015, the news outlet reported.

Before playing in the NFL, Hillman played two seasons at San Diego State, where he rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 TDs, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, head coach Brady Hoke expressed his condolences to Hillman's family, saying he'd "remember him as a great teammate and hard worker."

The news outlet reported that Hillman's NFL career also included time with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light