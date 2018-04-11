Anti-abortion cemetery display vandalism by Ohio college student caught on video

HAMILTON, Ohio — A student at a regional campus of Miami University was caught on video vandalizing an anti-abortion display of crosses in a field.

Local media reports the university has identified two students involved, and it will take disciplinary action. The incident has been referred to the university’s Office of Ethics and Conflict Resolution, a university representative said.

The "cemetery" display includes 300 crosses each cross representing 10 babies that die by being aborted each day. It was created by an organization called Students For Life.

The filmed vandalism occurred 24 hours after the display was made, according to local media. It comes just a few weeks after a federal lawsuit settlement about a similar anti-abortion display and “trigger warnings” that Miami officials tried to require students to use with displays.

The vandalism video was allegedly recorded by a student at the campus and was posted online by the website Media Research Center.

See the video of the incident here.

