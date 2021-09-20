Watch
Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed

Vincent Yu/AP
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with both Tokyo and Shanghai closed. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Hong Kong Financial Markets
Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 20, 2021


U.S. stocks had their biggest drop since May.

There's concern the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% Monday. It had been down as much as 2.9% earlier. The Dow fell 614 points to close at 33,970.47.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.31% as investors turned to lower-risk assets.

Hong Kong's main index dropped 3.3%, its biggest loss since July, over worries that the huge Chinese developer Evergrande could collapse.

