SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch after two liftoff delays

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Thursday morning after having two previous launch attempts scrubbed.



The Falcon 9 was supposed to liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning, but the launch was delayed for 24 hours due to "strong upper level winds."



Three days earlier, the rocket was set to take off but the launch was scrubbed as officials said they "needed additional time to perform final checkouts."



The Falcon 9 rocket will carry Spain's PAZ satellite and deliver the radar observation satellite to low-Earth orbit.



RELATED: Drivers crashed as SpaceX rocket launch startled Southern Californians



The launch takes place less than 30 minutes before sunrise and there's a possibility San Diegans will once again see something "especially interesting."



According to Space Archive, "weather permitting, the Falcon 9's bright orange flame should be visible in western California at least as far away as San Luis Obispo and Santa Monica."



As the rocket leaves Earth's shadow two minutes after launch, the website predicted, "that would make the launch especially interesting as the Falcon 9's exhaust plume is illuminated by the Sun while suspended in a semi-dark sky. Such a display could be visible from San Francisco to Baja California."



A livestream of the launch can be viewed here at 6:17 a.m. Thursday (weather-permitting, of course):



Last December, SpaceX's launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base lit up Southern California skies and social media. Hundreds in San Diego captured the sight -- and called local authorities -- unaware of the planned launch.



The Falcon 9 launch will be the second this month after SpaceX launched their Falcon Heavy rocket on February 6 in Florida, the most powerful rocket in use today. Though, the launch garnered more headlines due to the payload on top.



SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk attached his own Tesla Roadster to the top of the rocket, complete with a dummy driver and David Bowie's 1969 "Space Oddity" playing on the roadster's sound system -- though it's unlikely to be heard in space.



The Telsa is projected to continue soaring past its intended target: Mars.