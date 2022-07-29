Southwest Airlines says its credits will no longer expire

Southwest Airlines is trying to differentiate itself from the competition by offering flight credits that don't expire.

"We believe flexibility has become even more important to Customers over the past few years," said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

According to CNN, people with vouchers with expiration dates don't need to worry. The new policy will be in effect for those vouchers as well, CNN reports.

Jordan revealed the new policy when announcing Southwest reported "all-time record quarterly revenues."

"Travel demand surged in second quarter, and thus far, strong demand trends continue in third quarter 2022," he said.

Joran said the company is trying to build on its low-fare brand that offers no change or cancel fees and allows two bags to fly for free.