'Smash' actress Megan Hilty mourns deaths of family members killed in plane crash

Megan Hilty is mourning the deaths of her sister, brother-in-law and nephew, who died in a plane crash off the coast of Washington.

"There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief," the "Smash" actress said.

Hilty said her sister, Lauren, was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash. She was going to name the boy Luca. Hilty added that Lauren and her husband Ross leave behind a daughter who was not on the plane.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended rescue and recovery efforts on Monday, about 24 hours after the floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay.

Officials said nine adults and one child were on the plane. There were no survivors.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Hilty said her family has received a lot of support, which has meant a lot to them.

"It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are," she said.