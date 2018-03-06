Sign up for free candy bar on National Oreo Day

It's National Oreo Day and Oreo is giving away one million candy bars.

All you have to do is register on their website. Registration will remain open until one million people have signed up.

Oreo is celebrating its 106th birthday this year. The first Oreo cookies was made by Chelsea Market bakey in Manhattan in 1912 although a similar cookie known as the Hydrox debuted in 1908.

