Florida high school mass shooting: 'Multiple' fatalities, shooter in custody
12:56 PM, Feb 14, 2018
PARKLAND, Florida — Dozens of people have been shot in a mass shooting at a high school in South Florida.
The incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida began around 2:30 p.m. ET. The suspect is identified as a student who was in class today. The Broward County Sheriff confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the shooter is in custody.
Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runice confirmed that there were "multiple fatalities" in the shooting, though he could not confirm how many people died or how many people were transported to the hospital.
The Broward County Sheriff said Wednesday afternoon there are "14 victims," and that victims continue to be transported to local hospitals.
So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting