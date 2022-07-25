Sheriff: Texas man charged after 7 dogs fatally mauled 71-year-old

FRESNO, Texas — Authorities in Texas said a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after his dogs fatally attacked a 71-year-old man.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Cartwright is charged with attack by dog resulting in death and his bond is set to $100,000.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that on July 18, Freddy Garcia was walking to a neighborhood store in Fresno when seven dogs attacked him.

According to authorities, Garcia was transported to a hospital in Houston, where he later died.

The department said that the dogs, who were all a pit bull mix, were captured by deputies and animal control.

KTRK reported that officials initially thought the dogs were stray dogs.

Still, after an investigation, three of the dogs connected to the mauling were reportedly found in Cartwright's yard, the news outlet reported.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia."