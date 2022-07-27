Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates to focus on his health

Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday that he is canceling the remainder of his world tour.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes said in an Instagram post.

Mendes previously said he was canceling three weeks of his tour to focus on his mental health after hitting a "breaking point." But he stated Wednesday that he needs to take more time to "ground" himself and "come back stronger."

Tour dates were planned through August 2023 across the U.S. and Europe.

While Mendes won't be out on tour, he said he still plans to make music over the next year.

"I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he said.