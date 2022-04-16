10 people suffer gunshot wounds after shooting breaks out at South Carolina mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left a total of 12 people injured.

Columbia police said the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.

10 people suffered gunshot wounds, 2 others were hurt in a stampede as people were trying to escape, police said.

The youngest victim is 15 years old and the oldest victim is 73 years old.

Everyone in the mall has been accounted for.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he was thankful there were no deaths during the incident.

"Training and preparation paid off, it was very chaotic," Holbrook said.

Police are still working to assess and clear each store.

3 people who were seen with firearms were detained.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said at least 1 person is known to have fired several rounds.

Police do not have a motive but do not believe it was random. They believe the individuals who were detained knew each other.

As of 4 p.m. ET, there were still people inside the mall.

Columbia police tweeted that they should shelter in place for safety and wait until officers arrive to escort them.

🚨Employees inside the mall who were told to shelter in place for safety, law enforcement officers will come to you as a protected escort. DO NOT leave a store until told to do so by proper authorities. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022

The parking lot is closed and parts of Interstate 26 near the mall have been shut down.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has set up a reunification site for those who may have family involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or have evidence, including photos or videos, to talk to investigators.

"We know a lot of people saw a lot of different things," Holbrook said.

Columbiana Centre Mall is about 10 miles from downtown Columbia.