Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Several people are dead after Hurricane Ida tore through New York, New Jersey

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Ruttle/AP
A person who eventually waded to a truck moves amongst cars and other trucks that are stranded by high water Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, on the Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx borough of New York as high water left behind by Hurricane Ida still stands on the highway hours later. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Tropical Weather New York
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 14:37:35-04

More than a dozen people are dead after Hurricane Ida tore through New York and New Jersey late Wednesday night.

According to the Associated Press, police say four women, three men, and a 2-year-old boy died in Queens when the basement of their residential homes flooded.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about how people were caught off guard by the flooding.

“This has been absolutely stunning in a scale of — people were just caught off guard, and so shocked. The residents who thought they would safely go down in their basements or take the trains and all of sudden, just unprecedented storm events changed everything," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In New Jersey, NBC reported that officials say four residents at the Oakwood Plaza Apartments complex in Elizabeth died from storm-related causes.

Officials say the victims included a 72-year-old wife, a 71-year-old husband, a 38-year-old son, and a 33-year-old female neighbor.

“In terms of what we're hearing on the ground, people are just shocked by this. This is an event that we start deploying resources to the region the night before and in the morning before, and we were preparing for this. But once that rain starts coming down, the skies open up, and it just was unrelenting,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

President Joe Biden said the federal government would provide aid to those impacted by Ida.

“We are here for you. And we’re making sure the response and recovery is equitable, so those hit hardest get the resources they need and are not left behind," said President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light