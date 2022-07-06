Seventh victim of Highland Park shooting identified

A 69-year-old man has been identified as the seventh victim of the deadly Highland Park shooting.

Eduardo Uvaldo was from Waukegan, which is about 15 miles away from Highland Park.

A GoFundMe for Uvaldo said he was shot in the arm and in the back of the head.

Otro abuelito. Seven people are now dead after the shooting in Highland Park on the 4th of July. 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo was pronounced dead this morning. pic.twitter.com/tn7Wc9V4Qm — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) July 6, 2022

Authorities released the names of the six other victims on Tuesday:

Katherine Goldstein, 64

Irina McCarthy, 35

Kevin McCarthy, 37

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63

Stephen Straus, 88

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78

The victims had gathered at a Fourth of July parade to celebrate the holiday.

Kevin McCarthy and Irina McCarthy were the parents of a toddler, who was found wandering at the parade.

Nicolas Toledo was watching the parade from his wheelchair when he was shot, according to The New York Times.

Toledo reportedly moved to Highland Park a few months ago and is a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico.

North Shore Congregation Israel released a statement about Sundheim.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," the statement said.

It added, “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death.”