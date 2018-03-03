Secret Service responding to self-inflicted gunshot outside of White House

Cloudy
The Secret Service confirmed reports of a shooting near the White House on Saturday afternoon.
The agency tweeted that it's responding to "reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse."
BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
Secret Service added that no other injuries were reported in the incident.
UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
President Trump and his family were not at the White House, as they are currently at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Reports indicate that other staffers were in the building at the time, and they're being advised ot shelter in palce.
