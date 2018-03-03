Secret Service responding to self-inflicted gunshot outside of White House

Scripps National
10:14 AM, Mar 3, 2018
31 mins ago
Getty Images

The Secret Service confirmed reports of a shooting near the White House on Saturday afternoon.

The agency tweeted that it's responding to "reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse."

 

 

Secret Service added that no other injuries were reported in the incident.

 

 

President Trump and his family were not at the White House, as they are currently at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Reports indicate that other staffers were in the building at the time, and they're being advised ot shelter in palce.

More on this as it develops.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top