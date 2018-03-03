Secret Service responding to self-inflicted gunshot outside of White House

Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 10:30AM MST expiring March 4 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Oneida, Power

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 9:36AM MST expiring March 3 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 9:36AM MST expiring March 3 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Twin Falls

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 4:12AM MST expiring March 3 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee

Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 3:20AM MST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 3:20AM MST expiring March 3 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 9:32PM MST expiring March 3 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee

Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 3:58PM MST expiring March 3 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 3:58PM MST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 2:27PM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Oneida, Power

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 2:34AM MST expiring March 3 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Watch issued February 28 at 3:13AM MST expiring March 3 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine