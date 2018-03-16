San Diego student's death prompted construction of FIU bridge, reports say

(KGTV) - A San Diego student's death initially prompted the construction of the bridge that collapsed Thursday at Florida International University.

Alexis Dale, an 18-year-old FIU freshman from San Diego, died in August 2017 when she was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and 109th Avenue near the school, according to the Miami Herald.

Dale had just started studying information technology in June, the Herald reported.

The bridge that collapsed Thursday was being built at the intersection where Dale died as a way for people to cross the busy street safely.

At least nine people were trapped and at least four people died due to the bridge collapse in Miami.

"I am heartbroken at the news of the collapse of the pedestrian bridge on 8th Street and the resulting devastation. We send our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," FIU President Mark Rosenberg said in a statement.

FIU students are currently on spring break vacation.