Russian state TV shows video of 2 US veterans captured by Russian forces in Ukraine

us vet in ukraine.jpg
(Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Diane Williams via AP)
This undated photograph provided by Diane Williams shows U.S. military veteran Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Drueke traveled to Ukraine to help with the fight against Russian invaders and was later reported missing. <br/>
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 19:05:08-04

Russian state television has shown video of two U.S. military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine. The videos confirm that the men were taken captive and raise fears about their fate.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, both from Alabama, are believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the war began on Feb. 24. Drueke is shown on camera telling his mother he is alive. Russian RT, which broadcasts in English, says the Americans are being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Drueke, speaking into the camera from what appeared to be an office, sent a message to his mother, concluding with a quick wink.

“Mom, I just want to let you know that I’m alive and I hope to be back home as soon as I can be. So, love Diesel for me. Love you.” Diesel is his dog, a mastiff.

