Robots could help reduce chemical use in farming

Greenfield Robotics has been working with farmers to test machines that will cut, trim and remove weeds to tend farmland and lessen the need for harmful chemicals.

Clint Brauer, the founder of Greenfield Robotics, said, “When their crop comes up, they normally have to go in and spray chemicals, and so they spray them through the whole field.” He said, “These robots actually go and eliminate most of that need between the rows,” KAKE reported.

Kansas farmer Torrey Ball has worked with the company for two years and said the machines have improved.

Ball said, “I'm not going to say they're perfect yet.” He said, "if we can begin to eliminate chemicals or cut the use of them and take that money and spend on robots or some other way to help control weeds, that sounds good.”

The robot's developers are looking at having them work in other states, like Arkansas and Nebraska.

Farmers can contact Greenfield Robots on their website by clicking here to learn more about trying out the robots.